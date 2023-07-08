Wrestling couple now engaged, plus notes on Rollins, Lynch, Belair, and Ford

– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Bianca Belair talked about potentially turning heel but suggested she is similar to John Cena who didn’t want to turn heel due to his work with Make-A-Wish.. She said “Very similar feelings. It’s a feeling that sticks with you outside the ring. We can’t be inside the ring every hour of the day. Those are the things that mean the most to me, the impact I have outside. I have the same feeling that he felt. I hear everybody like turn heel and I’m like, hmmm.”

– WWE is sending Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford to the ESPY Awards on Wednesday.

– Congratulations to Trey Miguel and Ashley D’Amboise….