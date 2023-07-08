Willow Nightingale pulled from tonight’s AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan that Willow Nightingale has been pulled from tonight’s AEW Collision card due to an injuries suffered in Japan last week:

Due to injuries suffered this week in Japan, @willowwrestles isn't cleared to compete tonight on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament semifinal.

This semifinal match will be rescheduled to Friday Night #AEWRampage to give her an opportunity to get cleared. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 8, 2023