Willow Nightingale pulled from tonight’s AEW Collision

Jul 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW President Tony Khan that Willow Nightingale has been pulled from tonight’s AEW Collision card due to an injuries suffered in Japan last week:

