Wheeler Yuta suffers hamstring injury on Dynamite

Jul 8, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

BCC member Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday night during his match against Kenny Omega and while he will be rested, the hope is that he will be good to go for the Blood & Guts match on July 19.

On Thursday, Yuta simply tweeted, “Sh-t,” showing his frustration at the bad timing of the injury. If he’s out for a longer time, the injury could mess up the match as Bryan Danielson is already out due to his broken forearm.

Two mystery participants – one for the BCC and one for The Elite – are expected to be unveiled in the coming days as both factions are one member down for the five-on-five match.

Currently it’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and Wheeler Yuta for the Blackpool Combat Club and Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks for The Elite.

