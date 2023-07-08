Vince McMahon backstage at Smackdown at Madison Square Garden

Much to the surprise of nobody, Vince McMahon was backstage at Friday Night Smackdown in Madison Square Garden last night according to PWInsider.com.

McMahon has largely avoided attending shows since returning to power although he still messes around with creative remotely, still sending everyone into chaos just like the good ol’ times.

Apart from WrestleMania 39 and the Raw after WrestleMania, McMahon only was present for one more show, which was the Raw from Hartford, Connecticut in June.

With the show being held at Madison Square Garden, a favorite of McMahon, it was expected for the big boss to be present.