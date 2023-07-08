Stephen Amell from TV show Heels heading to WWE Raw on June 17

Stephen Amell, the lead actor in the Heels series for STARZ, announced on social media that he will be heading to Monday Night raw in Atlanta on July 17.

Season two of heels will debut just 10 days later and the series is in a fictional town called Duffy, Georgia. The whole show was filmed in Atlanta.

Amell, a great friend of Cody Rhodes, is not new to WWE and actually has a WWE match under his belt when he teamed up with Neville to take on Stardust and Wade Barrett at SummerSlam 2015.

We interviewed Amell and his co-star Alexander Ludwig to talk about Heels season two, a video interview which will be published on Monday at Noon EST.