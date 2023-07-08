Riddle’s girlfriend announces pregnancy, Beer City Bruiser update, and AEW coming to Louisville

– Porn star Misha Montana announces that she is pregnant by her boyfriend WWE superstar Matt Riddle, and that their first baby is scheduled to be born in December 2023. This will be Matt’s 4th child.

– Former ROH Alumnus Beer City Bruiser has under went successful hip replacement surgery. Bruiser was told it will take him 3-6 months to recover from the surgery and up to a full year for his body to fully accept the hip replacement.

– AEW have registered an event with the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission for Wednesday, November 1st to make their debut in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center with a LIVE Dynamite and Rampage taping.

WWE shows typically run in the venue.