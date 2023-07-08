Richard Holliday captures the ISPW Heavyweight title

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Results from last night’s ISPW Heavyweight Title Tournament in West Milford, NJ:

Anthony vs. Mr. Joe Clean in a non-tournament match opened the show. Michael Mars came out one minute into the match and complained how he wasn’t in the tournament or even the show and demanded to make it a Triple Threat Match. Anthony scored a shocking pin on Mars immediately. Mars completely went nuts after the match and destroyed both men and left them laying.

Round 1: Bull James defeated Justin Corino

Round 1: Joey Ace pinned TJ Epixx

Round 1: Leo Sparrow beat Vinny Pacifico

Round 1: Richard Holliday beat Crowbar

The Now (Vik Dalishus & Anthony subbing for Hale Collins) retained the ISPW Tag Team Titles beating Silk City Kings, Race Allen & Jake Powers and Nick Gene & Christian Hunter in a Fatal Four Way.

Round 2: Bull James pinned Joey Ace

Round 2: Richard Holliday beat Leo Sparrow

Rey Calitri captured the ISPW Tri-State Title defeating GKM

Finals: Richard Holliday defeated Bull James to capture the ISPW Heavyweight Title. Maven was about to get involved at the end to help Bull win, but Dave LaGreca and his brother Don LaGreca from The Michael Kay Show prevented Maven from getting involved. After the match, Dave announced that he was Richard Holliday’s new manager.

The first match has been announced for ISPW25 on Friday, September 29th in Totowa, NJ at the Totowa PAL. New ISPW Tri-State Champion Rey Calitri will put the title on the line against former ECW/WWE star Super Crazy! Tickets will go on sale next Saturday, July 15th. The following day, September 30th will be 90s Wrestling Con at the Rockaway Mall in Rockaway, NJ featuring Kevin Nash, Team 3D, and so much more. For tickets: 90sWrestlingCon.com