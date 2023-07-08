Overnight viewership for last night’s WWE Smackdown

According to the overnight fast national data, WWE “SmackDown” pulled in 2.375 million viewers, with 875,000 in the very important 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown’s 18-49 numbers project to be No. 1 on cable. Fast national numbers are typically lower than finals, and based on recent data, SmackDown’s final viewership is estimated to be 2.46 million in total viewers and a whopping 940,000 in the 18-49 demo.

