Notes on Eric Bischoff and Rebel

– While speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the potential of WWE bringing WrestleMania to London. He said “Well, if I was going to bet, I would bet we’re going to see one very soon, within five years. Have they announced the location for next year already? Philadelphia. So it would be at least two years. But yeah, I could see it. Absolutely see it.”

– Rebel is a part of the women’s roster in AEW, but before that she was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys and it helped her prepare for wrestling. The AEW star was a guest on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast and talked about her time as a cheerleader. You can see highlights below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On becoming a cheerleader for the Cowboys: “I originally made it right out of high school… I’d have a family member drive me four hours to Dallas to make practice by 5:00.”

On hazing in her early days as a cheerleader: “It’s very similar to wrestling. That’s why I was able to like, ‘Yes, I know. Respect …’ And like, people who come before you … Once you get to the veteran status, then you appreciate how you came up through the system. Definitely helped me prepare for wrestling.”