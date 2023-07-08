News for Monday’s WWE Raw

Jul 8, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s RAW: Alpha Academy’s graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri, and Cody Rhodes will deliver a special message to Brock Lesnar. Here is the updated lineup for RAW in Buffalo-

-Logan Paul & Ricochet come face-to-face in the ring

-No DQ: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

-Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

-Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

-Cody Rhodes will deliver special message to Brock Lesnar

