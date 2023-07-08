News for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s RAW: Alpha Academy’s graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri, and Cody Rhodes will deliver a special message to Brock Lesnar. Here is the updated lineup for RAW in Buffalo-
-Logan Paul & Ricochet come face-to-face in the ring
-No DQ: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz
-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
-Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci
-Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri
-Cody Rhodes will deliver special message to Brock Lesnar