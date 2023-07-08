Mandy Rose turns heads at Miami Swim Week show

Former NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose wowed the crowd at the Miami Swim Week by walking the catwalk for fashion designer Paola Estefania, strutting down the aisle with one of her bikinis.

The event was held at the SLS South Beach on July 5 in Miami Beach, Florida, featuring tons of models showing off the latest swimsuits by popular designers.

“The strut! So much fun walking in Miami Swim Week last night for @paoestefania and her amazing @paolaswimwear line! Thanks for everyone behind the scenes for putting on a great show,” Mandy wrote.

Mandy has been off television since getting fired from WWE in December 2022 for running a fan page that included several risqué photos and videos.