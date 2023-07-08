Lynch: “It Would Be Nice To Be The First Woman To Main Event The Second Night Of WrestleMania”

Becky Lynch is ready to make history for WWE again.

Back in 2019 The Man was one of the first women, along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, to headline a WrestleMania in company history. Now, she’s ready to do it again. Lynch tells Cosmopolitan UK that she wants to be the first woman to headline night two of the Showcase of the Immortals as they now run a two-night format and have been since 2020.

Gosh, is there anything else on my wrestling bucket list? I suppose there’s always the want to main event WrestleMania again, and now WrestleMania has a new format. It is two nights. So it would be nice to be the first woman to main event the second night of WrestleMania. [Plus] now we’ve got new women’s titles, so I want to win both of them.

Sasha Banks headlined night one of WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, but since that match the women have been in the co-main on both nights through 2023. Hopefully 2024 will be the year that Lynch accomplishes her goal.