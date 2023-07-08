Last night’s Smackdown becomes the highest-grossing WWE event ever at MSG

Last night’s Smackdown at Madison Square Garden was the highest-grossing WWE event ever at the world’s most famous arena, with over 13,000 fans inside, eclipsing any premium live event or any other WWE show held there.

Up until a few years ago, WWE had trouble selling the place but a remarkable turnaround over the last year saw WWE selling-out and breaking records around the world.

Yesterday’s show was also the highest-grossing domestic Smackdown in WWE history, coming second overall to last week’s Smackdown at The O2 Arena in London.

This was the last WWE event at The Garden promoted by the McMahon family as the next time WWE goes to MSG, it will be owned by Endeavor.