Dave Meltzer on the match rating system, on liking New Japan’s style more than WWE, more

I wanted to pass on the interview that Chris Van Vliet did with Dave Meltzer on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about why Kurt Angle never received a 5* match rating, why Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 didn’t get a 5* rating, does Dave Meltzer prefer New Japan’s style over North American wrestling and more.

Some of the most interesting quotes are below and you can find a link to the video here:

On the match rating system:

“I just watch the match. And when it’s over, it’s kind of like, what did they accomplish? You know, I mean, did it look good? Did the crowd get off on it? I mean, sometimes the crowd will get off on it, because the two personalities are so strong, and I don’t necessarily think [it’s good]. I just give an example of Nick Bockwinkel, who was brilliant guy. And he would always say like, if you start the match in the crowds going crazy for the ring entrance. And that’s the hottest part of the match, then how great was the match really, even if the match is much hotter than a match that starts at zero, and you build it up to a level in the entire match, build, build, build, build, build, which to him, and to me as well, is like as the most successful matches. You start at this point, you build, build, build, and you peak at the finish. That’s, you know, which means having a good finish, that doesn’t, but sometimes that, you know, involves like, you know, a lot of people think the most brilliant finishes, you know, all the referee bumps, and the run-ins and all that. And if it works for the crowd, and that’s fine. But a lot of people also hate those finishes, because they want the clean finish. So, they get mad. And it’s like, sometimes if it doesn’t work, and people boo at the end or groan, I think groan is worse than booing. But you know, just go, you know, bullsh*t or, you know, whatever, then to me that finished in work. But, you know, it’s like, it’s, it’s certainly about crowd reactions, but it’s not like depths. It’s not necessarily decibel levels, although that’s a big part of it. For sure. You know, if you do a lot of unique cool things, and you know, just do things out of the pattern, do things that kind of, like, shock you like your, I think the one thing with it’s like, if you’re expecting something and then they do something different and go, Oh my God. If they do that can do that real well, like surprise the audience in a good way where they react. I like that, you know, rather than just pattern. But pattern when it works simple pattern is not wrong either. And, you know, it’s at the end of the day, it’s just kind of like, what’s working and what’s getting the crowd going. And, you know, just execution. It’s a complicated thing, but it’s another way it’s, it’s not complicated. You just kind of watch it and like when it’s over and where the audience is at that moment and how it’s built and everything like that, it’s like, Oh, whatever. And I mean, I know, like, tonnes of people and we’re all, you know, like, we’re all kind of close, you know. But one of the things, it’s like, it’s like, I think people, to me, like, I’ll just give examples, like, if I’m sitting at a show, and my best friend is sitting in with me and go, like, would you give the match and I go four, because I thought it was four and a half. The general thing is, is okay, we agreed, it was a great match is a great match, you’re never going to be like, like my thing. You know, it’s like, you’re not supposed to agree with four and a quarter. But if you think it’s a two, then we disagreed. And there’s nothing wrong with that, either. It’s just what we did was disagree. But sometimes people go like, Oh, you know, why’d you get this for three quarters and not five? And it’s like, well, if I gave it four and three quarters and gave it five, and it’s fine, it means we agreed, 100% we agreed, that’s a quarter of a star. Of course, that’s, you know, it’s like a movie critic. You know, where it’s just the same thing. If you’re, if you’re within a half star, you agreed, you’re pretty much agreeing. You know, if you’re two stars apart, you’re disagreeing.”

Why did Kurt Angle never have a 5* match:

“Yeah, he’s had tonnes of four and 3 quarters, which is basically the same thing. I think anything over, to me mentally, anything over four is great. And so, if you say I’ve never given Kurt Angle a four-star match. But I mean, five, it’s like, it’s like, yeah, could you say that the Chris Benoit match at Royal Rumble was a five-star match, it was pretty damn close.”

Why The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 did not get a 5* rating:

“There was, you know, I mean, at that time, when I watch, I mean, there’s a couple of things. I mean, number one, when I watched it, I thought this is pretty damn close. And whenever I say pretty damn close, that’s a 4 and 3 quarters star match. I gotta be like, 100%. Okay, so, and I mean, two of the greatest wrestlers, I mean, literally, after that match, which just, you know, I mean, I’d already rated the match, but I just remembered, I mean, these are two of the all-time greats. [Someone] Called me up you know, what do you think? And I go, I thought that match is freakin awesome. That match was fantastic. And it’s like, you know, basically, one was if I tried to do a match like that, if I did a match like that, I’d have to fight my way out of the dressing room because so many guys would have heat for me for killing the finisher. And, you know, I mean, and you could say that about a lot of other matches too. But it was a perspective. And then you know, another one was just you know, and I think subconsciously, I thought the same thing. When Shawn and Undertaker, the first one, which was great and I almost did give it five stars. And some people think it’s because of the dive spot that went wrong. It’s like, it really wasn’t, it was, it was, I’m gonna say, there was a predictableness to it, that I could feel, like I knew what they were doing. And sometimes that’s not necessarily a bad thing. But it was so long, and I always knew what they were going to do. And it was thrilling as hell. But it was not, it didn’t give me that, Oh, my God, this was brilliant. It was like, Okay, this is what they were doing, my turn, your turn. And it worked. It was like, again, like, look it won match of the year, I easily could have given it five stars. But whatever it was, you know, when it was over, it was like, I was debating. And I’ve done that at many matches. You know, I mean you know, where it’s just kind of like, you know, is it 4 and 3 three quarters or five? Well, that means it’s four and 3 quarters. When I say that, if I say five, no debate, then it’s fine.”

On liking New Japan’s style more than WWE:

“Well, I mean, I think, you know, the certain dynamic aspects of it, in the sense of, with New Japan, the wrestlers are, are technically so much better. And they’re also better at building the perfect time for the finishes. And they do, and they do a lot of cross ups where you think you know, what, where they’re going, and then they’re not they take you and they twist you. And with WWE, it is different in the sense that it’s built around repetitiveness. And, you know, teaching the audience to pop for certain moves, and then doing them, and there’s some cross up. But it’s really about repetitiveness, and teaching people to pop for a certain thing, and you do it over and over and over again so they learn, this is where we pop. And in Japan, it is, it certainly exists. But there is a lot more thought to going that one step deeper of, this is where we’re going and they’re about to pop for this, so we’re gonna do this, and then they’re gonna pop even bigger. And so that’s kind of, I think that that’s, you know, they train in basics a lot better. So, their stuff looks better. So, there’s always that aspect too. And they hit much harder, and I think that that adds to the realism aspect. You know, I mean, it’s just, you know, yeah, it’s just, it’s, it’s harder hitting, it’s better technical. I mean, I’m talking to the top level, I’m not saying that there aren’t guys in, in, in anywhere, in every company who do that, or can do that. But it’s definitely more of a thing. And, you know, so that’s probably where, you know, the New Japan matches, well, you know, and but again, like people who watch everything, you know, the New Japan matches usually end up getting, I mean, any of these, you know, not just me, but everyone you can look at Cage Match or you know, Grapple when it existed, or, or, you know, it was, it was it was consistent, you know, I would look at some of those and go like, man, you know, unless it’s like a historical WWE match at WrestleMania, which, which I actually think that a lot of Mania matches because they’re at Mania kind of get overrated, but that’s a good thing. It’s actually a good thing that you don’t have to do as much, but you’re at Mania, so it makes it a little bit more special. That aside from those, it’s very difficult to see a WWE match near the top of those lists at the end of the year.”