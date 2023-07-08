7/8/23 AEW Collision Recap

-Soundbites aired with Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and C.M. Punk.

-Then the Collision opening aired.

-They cut to a shot of the ring and stage as Kevin Kelly introduced the show. Punk marched out. Kelly said Punk has never defeated Joe before and he has a chance tonight. He said a bunch of tickets moved really fast when the Punk-Joe match was announced. Punk said he wanted to detail some history he has in Canada, “Hart Stampede Country.” He said this is the biggest match of his career. A fan shouted “Joe’s gonna kill me,” which got Punk’s attention. He then said, “If Joe kills me in his dream, he better wake up and apologize.” He said this feels like the finals of the tournament, but it isn’t because then he’d be looking past Hobbs and Starks. He said there’s one name he wants to hear fans chant for tonight: Owen Hart. Fans began chanting “Owen! Owen!” He said if it wasn’t for Owen, a lot of the locker room might be empty right now. He said he might not be there. He said they can put him and Joe on a pedestal and talk about the power of Hobbs and the talent of Starks, but none of them would be there if not for Owen.

He said he’s a hockey guy, so he appreciates the trophy that goes to the winner. He touched it and said it will be his not because he deserves it, but because he earned it. A “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. He said win, lose, or draw, he will pour his heart out between those posts for the fans in the arena, at home, and for Owen. The Collision theme then started playing again.

-Kelly threw to a video package on the history between Joe and Punk. Some ROH footage aired of their prior matches and soundbites with Punk and Joe. Then they put the Owen Hart Tournament brackets on the screen. Kelly and Nigel McGuinness talked about the semi-finals.

-Hobbs came out first. They showed split-screen footage of Hobbs advancing, with help from Q.T. Marshall, over Dustin Rhodes last week.

(1) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Q.T. Marshall, Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron) vs. RICKY STARKS

As Starks made his ring entrance, Kelly and Nigel talked about the history between Hobbs and Starks including Starks winning the FTW Title belt and teaming with Hobbs. Nigel said they gelled well, but that was “a long, long time ago.” The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Kelly pointed out that he had to deal with Marshall and Cameron last week and now Solo is at ringside too. (This makes AEW look bad for not disciplining Marshall for his interference last week, but instead letting Hobbs add another potential person to distract or interfere.) Starks clothelsined Hobbs overt the top rope after ducking a big swing by Hobbs. Starks showed fire as fans cheered and chanted for him.

When Hobbs returned to the ring, he took Starks down with a clothesline. Marshall choked Starks as the ref was admonishing Hobbs for standing on Starks’s throat right before that. Kelly touted the AEW video game was a big hit at his house with his kids. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

Hobbs remained in control during the break. Hobbs stood on the second rope and had Starks on his shoulders, but Starks slipped free and powerbombed Hobbs to the mat for a two count. Starks slipped on a springboard DDT attmept, but stuck with it and in a clunky way still landed it. Hobbs tripped Starks running the ropes. When Starks turned to him, Hobbs hit a spinebuster. The ref yelled at Marshall as Hobbs had the cover. Marshall was beside himself with frustration. Hobbs stood up and yelled at him to get off the ring apron. Marshall tried to make his case. Starks charged and knocked Hobbs into Marshall, then speared him for the win.

WINNER: Starks in 11:00 to advance to the finals of the Owen Tournament.

-Afterward, Hobbs was still frustrated. Marshall apologized, but Hobbs shoved him down hard. Solo stepped into the ring and got between a fuming Hobbs and scared Marshall. Hobbs gave him a quick spinebuster and then turned back to Marshall. Cameron then dove between them. Fans booed. She tried to talk Hobbs down. Hobbs stormed out of the ring. Nigel put over the “bravery” of Cameron. “She deserves a medal for that,” he said.

-A promo aired with Miro. He said many men have lost themselvews afer a deal with the devil, but only one man has found himself after a showdown with his god. He said nobody can hurt the man who has nobody left to love or covet. He said he cannot be tempted from his path, not by a shiny belt, a false god, or a double-jointed hot wife. He said he must walk the righteous path and be what his god was not “because I am Miro and I sense a big battle is coming and it’s one we’ve all been waiting for.”

-Nigel plugged Joe vs. Punk. Kelly hyped the return of Julia Hart next. [c]

-Tony Schiavone said Willow Nightingale is unable to compete as planned in the tournament because of an injury. Willow expressed disappointment. Athena said Willow has single-handedly ruined her Collision debut and she wondered if it was a real injury. She said she was injured traveling to Regina because she had to take three flights in coach. She said she’s going to put a smile back on her face and prepare to face her this Friday on Rampage. She said she still plans to win the entire Owen tournament. She said maybe after that, she’ll take a shot at her ROH Women’s Title. Athena said she’s never defeated her and there’s no chance she will next Friday. She said she won’t even get cleared. (Wasn’t she doubting she was really injured?) She said if Willow beats her, she’ll consider giving her a title shot.

-A video package aired hyping Blood & Guts coming up on July 19. It showed the two rings with a cage surrounding both and images of the participants, with a teaser for a mystery partner for each team. v

-They went to Kelly and Nigel at ringside. Kelly said they’ll take a closer look next Wednesday on Dynamite.

(2) JULIA HART (w/Brodie King) vs. BAMBI HALL

Kelly said Bambi has to be nervous under the big lights and live TV after working smaller indy matches around Canada. Kelly said the medical staff is confident Willow will be cleared before Friday’s scheduled match on Rampage. Hart knocked Hall down with a shoulder tackle to scattered fan noise in the arena. She clipped Hall’s leg and then applied her Heartless submission for the win.

WINNER: Hart in 1:00.

-A vignette aired with Malakai Black about Andrade being so upset over his stolen mask. Black said there’s a fundamental difference between them. He said Andrade became who he is after he took off his mask, whereas he is truly who he is with or without his mask. He said Andrade let the mask control him and he saw it as the reason for his success. He said he’s like a child who cannot let go of his teddy bear. He said they they will cut the last vein that is pumping blood into that heart of lies he is telling himself. He said he’ll help him show the world how truly great Andrade is.

-Lexi Nair interviewed Andrade backstage and asked what that mask means to him. Andrade said he is a businessman. “Do you think I hide behind my mask?” he said. “I am not a coward like (Black). That mask is everything to me. It’s about my family, about my culture, about my country, about all Latin people.” He said when he takes his mask off, it’s time to fight and time to win.

-Kelly said he’s glad Andrade talked slowly so everyone could understand, including Malakai.

(3) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. “JUICE” ROBINSON & “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE – Eliminator Match

Kelly explained the “Eliminator” match as meaning, if Juice & White lose, they can no longer challenge for the tag team titles as long as FTR are the champs. Nigel said he doesn’t believe that’s fair. Kelly said Juice & White might deserve a title shot, but match-makers and promoters like money, so if they can get two matches out of it, they like that. Nigel said it’s stacking the odds against the challengers. Kelly said they aren’t the first team to face this eliminator scenario. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour.

After five minutes of back and forth action, the two teams squared off mid-ring, stared at each other, and then fought. FTR cleared the ring with two German suplexed. They cut to a partial split-screen break as the action spilled to ringside. [c/ss]

Juice and White controlled Cash in their corner for several minutes. They cut to another split-screen break at 17:00. Cash hot-tagged in Dax right after the break. Dax scored a near fall on Juice with a small package. He scored another near fall a minute later after a brainbuster suplex. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Dax scored another near fall on White after a superplex / top rope splash combo by FTR at 22:00.

White took over and set up Blade Runner on Cash, but Dax blocked it. FTR tried to give the Big Rig to White, but White stopped short. It seemed odd, like maybe Juice was supposed to break it up sooner as he came in a second later and hit Cash. In any case, Cash and White battled next, but Dax blind-tagged in. FTR gave a stuff piledriver to White at 24:00. Juice made the save. Another “This is awesome!” chant rang out. White tagged in and he gave Dax a Regalplex for a near fall. Fans chanted “Fight forever!”

White and Dax stood mid-ring and took turns chopping each other at 28:00. White dropped Dax to his knees. Dax came back with a suplex attempt, but Juice blind-tagged in. Dax rolled up White. Juice, the legal man, gave Dax a DDT. When Cash went for the save, White cut him off and the ref finished his count.

WINNERS: White & Juice in 29:00.

-A vignette aired with soundbites from Shawn Spears and Christian as a way to hype their match next week on a Battle of the Belts special following Collision.

-Schiavone interviewed FTR backstage about their loss. Cash said it sucks. Juice & White interrupted. Juice said Schiavone was interviewing the wrong guy. White said they have the right to call themselves the best tag team in the world. White challenged them to a two-out-of-three falls match next week with the belts on the line. Cash accepted the challenge. They shook on it.

(4) SCORPIO SKY vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. They cut to a split-screen break two minutes in. [c/ss]

Sky won with a TKO. Afterward, Sky offered his hand to Andretti and helped him up. Kelly said he appreciates it. Sky patted him on the shoulder and left.

WINNER: Sky at 8:00.

-Kelly and Nigel hyped Dynamite: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy in a tourney semi-final, MJF & Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill, Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue, Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland, and Chris Jericho vs. Komander. They hyped Blood & Guts a week later, too. Then Rampage next week features Willow vs. Athena. Collision features the Owen Hart Women’s Tournament final, the FTR vs. Juice & White two-out-of-three falls match, and Punk or Joe vs. Starks.

-They showed Joe pacing backstage. [c]

(5) SAMOA JOE vs. C.M. PUNK – Owen Hart Tournament semi-final

Joe made his entrance first. Then Punk. A “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out before the bell. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Punk and Joe eyed each other. Punk smiled, Joe didn’t. They locked up. Punk ducked a Joe kick. More “C.M. Punk” chants after some early exchanges. They engaged in a Greco-Roman knuckle lock, which Joe won. Punk broke free and chopped Joe. Nigel said Punk was 218 pounds. (Punk weighed in at 170 for UFC during weigh-ins after weight cutting.) Joe methodically battered Punk. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

Joe beat up Punk at ringside during the break. Punk fought back and leaped off the ring apron with a clothesline of Joe. Back from the break, Punk chopped Joe’s chest and took him off his feet. Joe staggered into the ropes. Punk landed a running high knee. Joe came back with a sudden sleeper. Punk back suplexed out of it. Both were slow to get up. Joe ducked a wheel kick by Punk and then chopped away at him. Punk kicked him as Joe charged off the ropes and hit another running knee. He hit two more and the short-arm clotheslined him. Punk leaped off the top rope and landed a flying elbowdrop for a near fall.

Punk lifted Joe for a Go To Sleep, but he collapsed under Joe’s weight. Joe applied an instant STF. Fans loudly chanted “C.M.Punk!” Punk’s boot reached the bottom rope, so the ref called for a break. Joe released the hold. Joe brushed off another GTS attempt and then landed a snap powerslam for a near fall. Fans began chanting “Owen Hart! Owen Hart!” (as Punk asked earlier in the night). Punk surprised Joe with a high kick and scored a very near fall at 14:00.

Joe knocked Punk off the top rope and set up a Muscle Buster. Punk resisted and went for a DDT. Joe brushed it off. Punk hit a neckbreaker instead. He followed with a GTS attempt, but Joe slipped free and applied a sleeper. Punk slipped free and rolled up Joe for a three count. “C.M. Punk has finally beaten Samoa Joe!” Kelly said.

WINNER: Punk in 15:00.

-Punk’s music played for a while, but then faded as Joe soaked up the loss and walked toward Punk. Fans chanted “Owen Hart!” again. Joe offered a handshake. Punk paused, then accepted. Joe then yanked Punk into a sleeper. He put Punk out as fans booed. Kelly called Joe “a bitter, vindictive son of a bitch.” FTR ran to the ring to prevent more damage to Punk. Starks then walked out and eyed Punk, his opponent next week in the final of the tournament.

