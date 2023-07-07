WWE on A&E block ratings for week 17

Week 17 of WWE on A&E had an episode of Most Wanted Treasures with Trish Stratus and Alundra Blayze and that was followed by episode eight of Stone Cold Takes on America.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures drew 262,000 viewers, down 14,000 viewers from last week’s show which revolved around Eddie and Rey. It did a 0.07 rating in 18-49, down 0.02, and did not chart at all.

Episode eight of Stone Cold Takes on America did 181,000 viewers, down 30,000 viewers from episode seven and the least-watched episode so far of the season. The show did a 0.04 in 18-49, down 0.02 and did not chart. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)