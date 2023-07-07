Updates on Colt Cabana and Bandido
– According to PWInsider, Colt Cabana is officially working under the umbrella of Wednesday’s (Dynamite) as a AEW Coach/Producer going forward.
– AEW star Bandido has had successful surgery on his broken wrist. It’s unknown when he’ll make his return. Typically a broken wrist takes 6-12 weeks to heal.
