Updates on Colt Cabana and Bandido

Jul 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to PWInsider, Colt Cabana is officially working under the umbrella of Wednesday’s (Dynamite) as a AEW Coach/Producer going forward.

– AEW star Bandido has had successful surgery on his broken wrist. It’s unknown when he’ll make his return. Typically a broken wrist takes 6-12 weeks to heal.

Post Category: News

