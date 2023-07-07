Title match announced for Death Before Dishonor, Yuta note

Jul 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mark Briscoe vs Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor

Eddie Kingston has relinquished his number one contendership to the ROH World Heavyweight Championship, due to his month long commitment to New Japan and given his title shot to Mark￼ Briscoe!

He will face Claudio for the belt on July 21st in Trenton.

– It’s being said from the people in attendance from Wednesday nights Dynamite, Wheeler Yuta looked to be injured with his knee/calf. Claudio Castagnoli was showing frequent concern for him as well.

