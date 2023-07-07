Notes on Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega

– Jon Moxley on finally finding happiness in professional wrestling (via Sports Illustrated)

“I can experiment and create a new pieces of work. It’s part of the collective history of wrestling every single week. This is my ideal life. A beautiful wife, a beautiful daughter, I’m healthy and I get to do what I love.”

– Kenmy Omega said the following shortly after Dynamite went off the air…

“Now you guys listen to this. There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada. I went to recruit an old friend, somebody who’s very near and dear to my heart. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me, he cares about the men in this ring, he cares about this promotion, he cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. At Blood and Guts in two weeks, there is no way we lose.”