Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City with fallout from Money in the Bank. The following has been announced for tonight-

-The Usos send Roman Reigns to Tribal Court

-Austin Theory defends the WWE United States Championship vs. Sheamus

-Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles

-Edge returns to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

We will have full Smackdown coverage later tonight at 8PM EST.