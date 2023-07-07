Big E “feeling 100%” but no timetable on return to the ring

Former WWE champion Big E told Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast that he’s feeling great but there’s no timetable for his in-ring return.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable but the great thing is I feel 100%. I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck,” Big E said. “My mobility is incredible, it’s great, my strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever.”

The New Day member however said that doctors gave him no answers on a return, saying he “got nothing” in that regard.

Big E said that he’s really thankful for how he feels now and considers himself blessed.

“I can walk around, I can touch my toes, I can go to the gym, all those things,” he told Graves.

E broke his neck on the March 11, 2022 episode of Smackdown when Ridge Holland executed an overhead suplex on him but didn’t get enough height and Big E landed on his head, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae.