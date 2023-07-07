All In surpasses 75,000 tickets distributed

Ticket tracking service WrestleTix is reporting that All In has surpassed the 75,000-mark for tickets distributed and Wembley Stadium has now been set up to hold nearly 88,000 fans.

The show has around 68,000 paid tickets according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and it’s more or less around 10,000 paid tickets away from having the largest paid number in professional wrestling history, surpassing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas.

All In stands at $8.6 million in gate money, which will shatter any AEW record and also smashes any wrestling record in the United Kingdom.

There have been no matches announced for All In yet so in theory, a strong lineup could drive up sales even higher. This will be AEW’s most successful event in a very, very long time that will be hard to replicate for them.

And if you’re wondering why WWE is pushing for a WrestleMania in London, well, they want their records back and a two-night WrestleMania will for sure destroy any record AEW sets next month.