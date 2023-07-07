AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 855,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 5.69% from the last week’s episode, which drew 809,000 viewers for the post-Forbidden Door II show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 20.83% from last week’s 0.24 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 380,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 20.25% from last week’s 316,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.24 key demo rating represented.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that Dynamite was the #1 show on cable last night with the 0.29 key demo rating, and that has been confirmed by Wrestlenomics through a non-AEW source.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the eleventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with two other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.69% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 20.83% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.66% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 19.44% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the post-Blood & Guts show.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a segment with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. The Blade and The Bollywood Boyz, a promo from Chris Jericho, a promo from Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Matt Menard and The Butcher in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, plus Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, which was the main event.