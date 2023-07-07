7/7/23 AEW Rampage 100 Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary for the 100th episode of Rampage from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) vs. The Elite (Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

Reynolds and Nick start the match. Nick applies a side-headlock and drops Reynolds with a shoulder tackle. Reynolds comes back with a shoulder tackle to Nick and then smacks Page in the face. Reynolds delivers a right hand to Nick and Page tags in. Reynolds kicks Page in the midsection and goes to the floor, but gets kicked in the face. Nick takes out Uno and Silver with a dive to the floor, and then Page drops Reynolds with a moonsault from the top. Page gets Reynolds back into the ring, and Matt tags in. Reynolds delivers a back elbow, but Matt comes back with the locomotion suplexes. Silver comes in, but Matt suplexes he and Reynolds together. Page tags back in and powerbombs Reynolds into the corner as The Bucks kick Reynolds in the head. Nick tags in and The Bucks deliver Risky Business to Reynolds. Nick goes for the cover, but Reynolds kicks out.

Matt tags in, but Uno low-bridges him to the outside. Silver delivers a pump kick to Matt and follows with an uppercut to send him back into the ring. Uno tags in and sends Matt into the corner. Uno stomps Matt down and follows with a chop. Uno slams Matt into Silver and Reynolds’s boots, and then Silver tags in. Matt kicks Silver in the face and sends Uno and Reynolds to the floor. Silver delivers a shot to Matt, but Matt dodges a splash and goes to the corner. Uno and Reynolds pull Page and Nick off the apron, and then Silver kicks Matt in the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Reynolds has Matt up top. Matt delivers a few elbow shots to send Reynolds down, and then dives onto Uno and Silver on the outside. Matt gets back into the ring and makes the tag to Page. Page delivers a few shots to Reynolds, but Reynolds comes back with a kick. Page kicks Reynolds in the face and drops Uno with a clothesline on the apron. Page sends Reynolds to the outside, but Silver takes him down with a cross-body. Page rolls through and delivers a fall-away slap. Page dives onto Reynolds on the outside and gets him back into the ring. Page drops Reynolds with a diving clothesline and goes for the cover, but Reynolds kicks out. Page goes for a power bomb, but Reynolds lands on his feet and tosses Page to the apron as Uno low-bridges him. Uno kicks Page in the face, but Page blocks a second as The Bucks superkick Reynolds and Silver.

Page kicks Uno in the face and The Bucks hold him on the outside as Page delivers a Shooting Star Press. Nick low-bridges Silver to the floor and drops Reynolds with a face-buster. Nick drops Silver with a moonsault and drops Reynolds with a Canadian Destroyer. Page delivers a running lariat to Reynolds and Matt follows with an elbow drop. Matt goes for the cover, but Reynolds kicks out. Reynolds comes back and shoves Matt into Nick, and then Silver and Reynolds double-team Matt. Nick pulls Silver out and The Bucks drop Reynolds with the Meltzer Driver. Matt goes for the cover, but Uno breaks it up. Page and Uno tag in and exchange shots. Uno kicks Page in the face, but Page comes back with a running lariat. Silver takes out Page, but The Bucks drop Silver and Uno with double superkicks. The Bucks grab Uno, but Reynolds and Silver grab Page on the apron.

The Bucks take out Silver and Reynolds with dives, and then Konosuke Takeshita gets on the apron. Uno delivers a low-blow to Page and Claudio Castagnoli runs into the ring and delivers an uppercut to Page. Uno rolls over and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dark Order

-After the match, Castagnoli and Takeshita go to get back into the ring as Dark Order leave, but Kenny Omega rushes the ring and makes the save.

—

The latest edition of QTV airs. QT Marshall says they are all back on a winning streak, and congratulates Powerhouse Hobbs, Johnny TV, and himself on winning last week. Aaron Solo says Marshall and Johnny’s tag team name should be QTV. Solo brings up Anthony Bowens being on the cover of Twenty Six magazine, and then Harley Cameron says they are going to make a great couple. They show some footage of Johnny TV to end the segment.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara vs. Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy (w/Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt)

Garcia and Hardy start the match with a few taunts and a lock-up. Garcia goes behind for a waist-lock, but Hardy turns it into a side-headlock. Hardy drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle and then applies a side-headlock on the mat. Garcia backs Hardy into the corner and delivers a few body shots. Garcia applies a side-headlock, but Hardy drops him with a shot and catapults him into the middle rope. Jarrett tags in, and then Garcia tags in Guevara. Guevara drops Jarrett down, but Jarrett comes back with a kick to the midsection and a hip-toss. Guevara comes back with a chop and a dropkick that sends Jarrett to the floor. Guevara delivers a right hand as Jarrett gets on the apron, and then goes for a dive over the top rope. Jarrett moves and Guevara drops Lethal as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hardy and Garcia tag in. Hardy delivers elbow strikes and follows with a few clotheslines. Hardy slams Garcia’s face into the turnbuckles and follows with right hands. Hardy drops Garcia with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Garcia comes back with a back elbow and goes up top, but Hardy cuts him off. Hardy hits Splash Mountain and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Hardy goes for Twist of Fate, but Garcia reverses and Garcia tags in. Hardy drops Garcia and Guevara with shots, and then Jarrett slides the guitar to Hardy. Hardy doesn’t use it and Guevara shoves Hardy into Jarrett. Garcia delivers a shot to Hardy and Guevara drops him with the GTH for the pin fall.

Winners: Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Jarrett’s group gets into the ring and beats Hardy down. Brother Zay rushes the ring for the save, but Singh grabs him and drops him with a choke slam. Lethal delivers more shots to Hardy and then Ethan Page rushes out. Page drops Dutt with a right hand, and then delivers shots to Lethal and Jarrett. Singh saves Lethal from the Ego’s Edge and they all stare each other down.

—

The video preview for tomorrow night’s Collision airs.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir

They lock up and Shida backs Shafir into the ropes. They have a clean break, and then Shafir backs Shida into the corner. Shida delivers a few forearm shots and then follows with a dropkick. Shida goes for shots in the corner, but Shafir trips her up and delivers a few kicks. Shafir drops Shida with a Judo throw and then applies a side-headlock on the mat. Shida kicks Shafir away, but Shafir comes back with a kick to the chest. Shafir applies an inverted Torture Rack, and then slams Shida down. Shafir goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shafir kicks Shida in the face a few times, but Shida comes back and they exchange forearm shots. Shafir delivers another kick, but Shida comes back with right hands and elbow strikes. Shida delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Shida goes for a dropkick fromt he top, but Shafir dodges it and goes for an ankle lock.

Shida gets free and delivers an elbow strike and a kick to the head. Shida delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Marina kicks out. Shida delivers the Katana and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

—

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander. Statlander says she feels pretty great since her return. She says she has defended the title six times since she won it, and she will defend it anytime, anywhere, against anybody. Statlander says her title is always on the line because Kris Stat is always where it’s at.

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Big Bill and Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta

Cage and Sydal start the match. Cage shoves Sydal a few times and shoves him into the corner. Cage delivers a back elbow, but Sydal comes back and gets a roll-up for a two count. Cage drives Sydal into the corner with a shoulder tackle, and then Beretta tags in. Bill tags in, as well, but Beretta delivers a few chops. Bill comes back and takes Beretta to the corner. Bill delivers a chop and then charges at Beretta, but Beretta low-bridges him to the floor. Beretta goes for a dive, but Bill catches him and choke slams him on the apron. Bill rams Beretta into the ring post and drops him with a fall-away slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta takes Cage down and tags Sydal in. Sydal comes in with kicks to Cage’s legs and follows with a kick to the head. Sydal delivers a roundhouse kick, and then follows with a kick to Bill as well. Cage comes back with a shot to Sydal and goes for the Drill Claw, but Sydal drops him with a hurricanrana for a two count. Sydal drapes Bill over the top rope and Beretta holds him in place. Sydal delivers a double stomp and Beretta follows with a running knee strike. Cage drops Beretta and Sydal with a double lariat and then throws Sydal over the barricade. Cage slams Beretta into the barricade, but Beretta comes back with a Spear. Sydal drops Bill with a Meteora from the barricade and then he and Beretta get Bill and Cage back into the ring. Beretta and Sydal come off the ropes, but Bill and Cage catch them and slam them down. They go for a double cover, but Beretta and Sydal kick out.

Sydal comes back with a knee to Cage and a kick to Bill. Beretta drops Bill with a half-and-half suplex, and then Cage drops Beretta with a discus lariat. Sydal dodges a lariat and drops Cage down. Sydal goes for a Meteora, but Cage catches him and delivers a Buckle Bomb. Cage puts Sydal up top and climbs as well, but Beretta comes back and drops Cage with a German suplex from the top. Beretta delivers a pile driver to Cage and Sydal hits the Meteora. Sydal goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Bill gets back into the ring, but Sydal and Beretta deliver double thrust kick. Bill comes back with a double lariat and then drops Beretta with a choke slam. Bill drops Sydal with a lariat as Cage had him on his shoulders, and Cage gets the pin fall.

Winners: Big Bill and Brian Cage

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: FTR vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Adam Cole and MJF vs. Big Bill and Brian Cage

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

-Chris Jericho vs. Komander

-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland