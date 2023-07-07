7/6/23 ROH TV Recap

by Chris Soriano

Hey everyone! It’s Chris with another week of ROH action.

Match Number 1: Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)defeated Gringo Loco

Komander hits a springboard 450 on Gringo Loco to score the pinfall victory.

Big Bill and Lee Moriarty are interviewed backstage. Moriarty said they came to Ring of Honor after The Firm broke up to wake everyone up to how great of a tag team they are. Big Bill talks about their match tonight against The Boys and says they are going to squash them like the bugs they are and then go on to win tag team gold.

Match Number 2: Daniel Garcia defeated Christopher Daniels

Daniel Garcia hits modified DDT with his knees in Christopher Daniels’ stomach to pick up the pinfall victory. Pretty decent match both Garcia and Daniels are legit stars and anything Daniels is in is easy to watch.

Willie Mack is interviewed backstage about taking part in the $25,000 six-way mayhem match tonight. Mack talks about all the things he’d like to do with the money if he wins it tonight. It’s a pretty funny segment and Mack is always pretty good on the mic.

Match Number 3: The Righteous and Stu Grayson defeated Zack Patterson, Rip Impact, and Macrae Martin

This was a fairly boring squash match that never really got going and quickly led to a victory for The Righteous and Stu Grayson. Nothing much to discuss here. Vincent spoke to the camera after the match and told Dark Order this is what they were missing after the match.



Match Number 4: Lee Moriarty and Big Bill defeated The Boys

Lee Moriarity pins one of the boys to win the match for his team. I just can’t get behind Big Bill. Sounds like he should be running a pancake shop.

Match Number 5: Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Seleziya Sparx in a Proving Ground match

Athena hits a spinning back elbow on Seleziya Sparx to score the pinfall victory.

Athena attacks Sparx after the match and no one comes out to stop her. Athena is an absolute star. She’s just amazing and legit in the ring.

Match Number 6: Mark Briscoe defeated Tony Nese (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) and JD Drake

Mark Briscoe hit the Jay Driller on Tony Nese to win the three-way match.

We then hear from New Japan STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston after the match who is currently over in Japan. Since he’s busy competing in the G1 Climax, Kingston calls upon Mark Briscoe to step up and challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World Championship at Death Before Dishonor. Deep segment.

We hear from Mark Briscoe backstage after a break and he’s told by Rene Paquette that Tony Khan said if he wants the opportunity at Claudio Castagnoli, that it’s his. Briscoe says he wants the opportunity and says it’s his time. Briscoe says all he’s ever talked about was winning the TV title, but now its time to follow in his brother’s footsteps and become the Ring of Honor World Champion.

Castagnoli shows up and stands face to face with Briscoe and tells him that he shouldn’t listen to Eddie Kingston. Castagnoli said he had to show Kingston his limits and he’ll show Briscoe his as well. He asks where the Mark Briscoe is he that he once knew, saying he had some of the biggest wars with The Briscoes and the brothers used to stand side by side instead of walking in one another’s footsteps. Castagnoli says Briscoe has become weak and that he hasn’t manned up. Castagnoli says people like Briscoe and Kingston can’t reach the heights that he can. He says if Briscoe really wants the match to shake his hand. Briscoe shakes his hand and Castagnoli said he’ll see him at Death Before Dishonor but not to get his hopes up, he’s not ready.

Match Number 7: Diamante defeated Vanessa Kraven

Diamante hits Code Red on Vanessa Kraven to score the pinfall victory. Just a blahh match.

Match Number 8: Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Willie Mack, Dalton Castle, and Trent Seven in a six-way mayhem match

Brian Cage ducked under a kick from Willie Mack and managed to roll him up with a little bit of tights to secure the victory and $25,000.

Match Number 9: The Main Event! The Kingdom and Leyla Hirsch defeated The Infantry and Trish Adora

Maria Kanellis comes out and claims that she can’t wrestle tonight due to medical reasons. She puts Leyla Hirsch in the match instead. Hirsch actually gets the cross-arm breaker on Trish Adora to get the submission victory for her team. Hirsch leaves the ring to let The Kingdom celebrate the victory on their own. Backstage, we hear from Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch says they needed someone legit to get the job done tonight. Hirsch says she’s here to stay in Ring of Honor as the show ends.

Chris Final Thoughts: Decent show. Nothing really stood out. Main event was ok. Daniels and Garcia was good. The Briscoe and Castagnoli segment was a really deep segment. Everything else seemed like filler.

Until next time everyone! Keep enjoying pro wrestling!