WrestleCon: Destination Detroit announced for SummerSlam weekend

WrestleCon: Destination Detroit has been announced for SummerSlam weekend and will be operating on Friday, August 4 between 5PM and 9PM and Saturday, August 5 between 9AM and 2PM.

The convention will be held at the Huntington Place at 1 Washington Blvd in Detroit with entrance tickets costing just $10 per day.

Guests so far confirmed appearing are Tony Schiavone, Boogeyman, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons, IRS, Ted DiBiase, Sting, Sgt Slaughter, Honky Tony Man, and Nailz. More guests will be announced over the next few weeks.

Destination WrestleCon is a smaller version of the WrestleCon fan convention that is held every year during WrestleMania.

More information is available at WrestleCon.com.