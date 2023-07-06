Updated lineup for Impact Slammiversary PPV

Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Kenny King on the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show. The free pre-show will air at 7:30PM EST on Youtube, Impact Plus and FITE. Here is the updated lineup for Slammiversary on 7/15 at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario-

–Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Nick Aldis

–Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Trinity

–Impact X Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (C) vs. Lio Rush

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (C) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Subculture vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

–Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven (C) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

–Ultimate X for Future Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Angels vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight vs. Jonathan Gresham

-Scott D’Amore & PCO vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin (Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty)

–Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Kenny King [Countdown to Slammiversary Pre-show]