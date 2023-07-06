Two mystery participants to join the BCC and The Elite in Blood & Guts match

Two mystery participants are set to enter the Blood & Guts cage match later this month, one joining the Blackpool Combat Club and one joining The Elite.

The double cage match will feature 10 participants in a five-on-five match and eight of those 10 were revealed on Dynamite last night.

For the Blackpool Combat Club there will be Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Konosuke Takeshita while for The Elite there’s Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks.

Bryan Danielson is out injured and that leaves one member for the BCC while Eddie Kingston is in Japan so that’s one less for The Elite.

Omega, addressing the Edmonton crowd after cameras stopped rolling, said that their mystery partner was recently a recruited old friend who cares about him, the rest of the Elite, AEW, and changing the face of pro wrestling. The crowd chanted for former NJPW star Kota Ibushi but Omega didn’t give any other hint.

Who will join the Blackpool Combat Club remains to be seen and there were not any signs on who that final member might be.

Blood & Guts will be held on July 19 at the TD Garden in Boston.