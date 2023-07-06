NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s taped Independence Day edition of WWE NXT drew 508,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 18.32% from last week’s 622,000 viewers for the Gold Rush Week 2 episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 23.52% last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 166,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.54% from the 220,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience ever for an episode on the USA Network, only ahead of the Syfy preemption on February 8, 2022, which drew 400,000 viewers as the go-home show for the Vengeance Day Syfy show the following week. However, this week’s 0.13 key demo rating was far from the record low key demo rating for USA Network airings, which was a 0.10 rating for the May 10, 2022 post-Spring Breakin’ episode. This was the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with four other episodes. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 18.32% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 23.52% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.33% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Great American Bash special.

Tuesday’s taped edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez, Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate, Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley, Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal, The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match, and Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp in the inaugural NXT Underground Match, and a promo by Bron Breakker, which ended up being the show-closing overrun segment.