Notes on Thunder Rosa, Mercedes Martinez, and John Cena

– AEW’s Thunder Rosa stated in a video released today that she may be cleared to return to the ring in 4-6 weeks by AEW medical team.

Rosa has been out of the ring since August 2022.

She will be appearing on AEW Collision when she returns to the ring and as of late, has been working on the company’s Spanish announcing team.

– Speaking with Kevin Hart on Hart To Heart, John Cena recalled signing with WWE in 2000.

“My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money went for rent.”

– The former Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez…

“Not to say one is better than the other, but if I had to choose which one, I will always go with Ring of Honor (Over AEW) because that’s my home.

It always has been. It’s always been the pinnacle of trying to build their division. It’s where I’m going to get those banger matches that is going to give me 10-12 minutes, compared to an AEW match where you get 5-6 minutes because you’re constrained to a TV time compared to a streaming time.”