Notes on Darby Allin and Ethan Page

– Darby Allin on Sting’s Ladder Dive:

“For him to be going as hard. Trust me, it’s none of my ideas. It’s all him. A lot of people think it’s me being the bad influence, but no, it’s him.

He has that hunger, that want to give the fans something. He’s feeling great and I’m stoked.”

– Ethan Page feels like a dream has come true.

It was recently announced that an action figure of Page will be made in the upcoming Unrivaled Series 15 collection, the first action figure that has ever been made of the AEW star. Page spoke about the honor during a recent interview on Sunday Night’s Main Event.



It’s insane. Just the fact that I will be able to see myself hanging on a peg, my kids will be able to see myself hanging on a peg next to Spider-Man, next to Batman, next to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is insane. It’s a thing you dream of as a kid and hear I am 33 years old, still feel like a kid. It’s a dream come true, all of this is.