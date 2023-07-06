Ethan Page and Mandy Leon notes

– Ethan Page recently stated:

“On my way to the back (after losing AEW World title match to MJF) , I stopped to talk to my daughter in the front row, and I told her that daddy was okay, this was not my last match, and I promised her that I would win gold in AEW. I don’t plan on breaking that f***ing promise.”

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Mandy Leon in action at the FUSION TV taping portion of this Saturday's Never Say Never event at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.

The Calling’s “Exotic Goddess” Mandy Leon has wicked plans for Philadelphia this Saturday night.

Recently emerging as The Calling’s force in the women’s featherweight division, the undefeated Mandy Leon craves gold and has called out everyone in the division to fight her in an open contract clash.

Circling the world championship, Mandy Leon looks to write a spellbinding chapter of the featherweight division as she dominates all in her march to gold. A win this Saturday could very well clinch it for Leon.