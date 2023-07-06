AEW rumored for Montreal debut in December

Canadian professional wrestling historian Pat Laprade today wrote that according to multiple sources, All Elite Wrestling will be making its Montreal debut this coming December.

Laparde said that Tuesday, December 5 is set to be a Collision and ROH taping while Wednesday, December 6 will have a live Dynamite and Rampage taping immediately afterward.

Bell Center, the arena which hosted this year’s Elimination Chamber and the Smackdown that came before it, is set to also play host to the AEW double header.

AEW is currently on a Canadian tour which will end on July 15 in Calgary with live Collision.