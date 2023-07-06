AEW Rampage spoilers for this week from Edmonton

The 100th episode AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Edmonton. The following spoilers will air this Friday on TNT-

-Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Hardy & Jeff Jarrett. Team Jarrett attacked Hardy after the match. Isiah Kassidy made the save but he was overwhelmed. Ethan Page stopped Karen from hitting Hardy with a guitar

-Hikaru Shida defeated Marina Shafir

-Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Brian Cage & Big Bill defeated Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal

-Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver defeated The Young Bucks & Hangman Page. Konosuke Takeshita distracted the referee so that Claudio Castagnoli could attack Hangman, then Uno pinned Hangman. After the match, Kenny Omega came out with a chair to prevent any other attacks