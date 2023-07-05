WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.828 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.com. This is down 7.34% from last week’s 1.973 million viewers for the Money In the Bank go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.854 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.074 million), the second hour drew 1.843 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.043 million) and the final hour drew 1.787 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.803 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 19.67% from last week’s 0.61 key demo rating. The 0.49 key demo rating represents 634k,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.95% from the 791,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.61 key demo rating represented.

Monday’s RAW drew the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, tied with one other, and the fourteenth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average,. This week’s RAW viewership was down 7.34% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 19.67% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 16.95% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 32.43% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was also the post-Money In the Bank show, airing on Independence Day.

Monday’s live post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW aired from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, with the following line-up announced head of time – Money In the Bank fallout, the beginning of SummerSlam build, Brock Lesnar was advertised to appear, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Natalya. The main event ended up being WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match.