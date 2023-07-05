The Creed Brothers lose to The Dyad in a loser leaves NXT match

In a surprise swerve, The Creed Brothers lost to The Dyad last night on NXT in a loser leaves NXT tag team match.

Fowler and Reid had some help from a mystery hooded figure, who head butted Julius Creed with the mask he was wearing. The referee did not see it as he was busy trying to pull apart Ava and Ivy Nile. The Dyad then followed up with their finisher and covered Julius for the pin.

The Dyad, the team of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, were the favorites to lose the match as the duo had asked for their release a few months ago and were denied it, and later said that they would be free agents later in the year, suggesting they won’t be renewing their contracts.

It’s unclear if The Creed Brothers will move to the main roster or if there is another chapter for them in NXT.