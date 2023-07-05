Notes on Charlotte Flair and Hornswoggle

– Since making her return to WWE television, Charlotte Flair has been involved in a storyline with the WWE women’s champion Asuka and Bianca Belair. In regards to a rumor that Charlotte was being considered as a surprise entrant in the 2023 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Fightful Select was told that there wasn’t serious consideration to the idea and Charlotte’s creative has been planned for a while.

Fightful also noted the following…

“Charlotte Flair’s creative to be involved with Bianca Belair and Asuka was planned and set even before she returned. We’re told that the idea was to re-establish Asuka, and have her involved with two top talent chasing her for the title, instead of the other way around to add more intrigue and suspense to the reign.”

Asuka is expected to defend her WWE women’s title against both Charlotte and Bianca at the 2023 Summerslam PLE. Click here for the early rumored card.

– Hornswoggle looks back on a mass amount of WWE firings, including himself, from 2016.

The 37-year-old star spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Going Postl podcast, where he opened up about the release and how he feels WWE was forced to fire him and El Torito at the same time otherwise it wouldn’t look right.

This is something I’ve never gotten into, publicly. I feel they had to fire (El) Torito and I at the same time. I truly feel this way. If they would have fired just me and not the other one, it wouldn’t look right. There was a lot of firings that day… Me, Alex Riley, Santino (Marella), Torito, (Wade) Barrett, I forget who else but there’s a lot. I feel like they had to fire Torito and I at the same time.