News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dynamite will be headlined by Kenny Omega’s first match since Forbidden Door II as he faces Wheeler Yuta. The Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament will kick off tonight and the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will continue.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Chris Jericho will speak

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. opponents TBA in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament