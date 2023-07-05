Mixed results for AEW stars at NJPW Strong Independence Day event in Japan

AEW’s Willow Nightingale lost the NJPW Strong Women’s title at the NJPW Strong Independence Day night two event at the Korakuen Hall today to Stardom’s Giulia.

Nightingale became the inaugural champion after beating Mercedes Mone at the Resurgence event on May 21. Mone was the original picked winner but a broken ankle changed everything, with Mone changing the finisher on the fly as she was unable to continue.

It was not all bad news for AEW though as Eddie Kingston won the NJPW Strong Openweight title after he beat KENTA. Kingston blocked a GTS attempt before delivering a Northern Lights Bomb to win, ending KENTA’s reign after just 45 days, the same number of days as Nightingale’s reign.

Jon Moxley headlined the show in a Final Death Match against El Desperado, winning the match.