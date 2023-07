Malakai Black wants to be on AEW Collision

Malakai Black reveals he asked to be on AEW Collision:

“I requested to be strictly on Collision. I don’t want people to get the pick. Saturday night, I get to see House of Black.

If I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you’re going to go, ‘it doesn’t really matter. I’ll tune in whenever. They’ll be here.’

I don’t want to lose the polish.”