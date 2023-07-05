Logan Paul details MITB botched spot with Ricochet

During his latest Impaulsive podcast on YouTube, Logan Paul discussed the Money In The Bank botched move with Ricochet, which was eventually saved when Ricochet pulled some super hero power.

The move was supposed to be a Spanish fly off the top rope and into the waiting tables at ringside. Both were supposed to land on the rope at the same time from the ladder, but Ricochet hit the rope just slightly before Paul did, forcing him to slip.

“Keep in mind, I’m a newb and I don’t really know what I’m doing out there. So when stuff goes wrong, I don’t really know how to improv,” Paul said.

“So in my head, I’m like, this is f*cked. We f*cked this up,” he continued.

But he was wrong, and Ricochet had another trick to make it somewhat work.

“I’m looking at him. I’m like, oh…this motherf*cker is still trying. I’m not even ready, his feet aren’t even planted off the second rope, just hacks a backflip, went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing.”

Paul said that he’s now fine and he did not suffer any concussion or any bad injury.

“It’s just a wild sport,” Paul said.

The YouTuber now looks like he will be in a program with Ricochet heading into SummerSlam and the two will be in a face-to-face this coming Monday on Raw.