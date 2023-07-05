Court Bauer comments on the departure of Enzo Amore

Speaking to Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, MLW Owner Court Bauer talked about the departure of Enzo Amore.

Real1 (Amore) departed MLW in April and noted that he was never released because he had a handshake deal. At the time, he noted that despite being advertised for a match, he never wanted an MLW Title shot and MLW wanted him to bury Richard Holliday, who was battling cancer.

“I enjoyed working with Enzo, I really did. He had a lot he was really excited to contribute to. We had a really good run with him. We hit a bump in the road and sometimes you reach an impasse. That’s where we were at. He had a position, he wasn’t willing to budge on it. I was in a position where I couldn’t. We tried to wrap things up privately. Then he went on Twitter and released several videos, and that’s where it ended. I think he’s misunderstood in a lot ways. He’s very passionate about the business and I think a lot of people probably don’t realize that the guy loves the business. There is also a point in time where you have to take break and that’s where it landed with us. I think the best thing for everyone is when someone can leave super hot with a lot of momentum, and raving reviews. MJF, for example, that guy on his last day in MLW wrestled like four matches, including an empty arena match before empty arena matches were exhausted. With Mance Warner, he left with his stock at an all-time high and rave reviews. It’s like a Yelp review, everyone is going to want to go and check that out. If you leave somewhere and ‘oh, that’s a little funky.’ What’s the next potential promoter going to say about that? My advice, in general, is to try and leave a place in a better place and leave with all the momentum you can. If you do, I think everyone is going to want to work with you and everyone will want a piece. If you don’t, it’s going to be a harder road. I certainly made that mistake myself plenty of times in my career. It’d be hypocritical…I hope I learned from my lessons. I certainly see it differently now,” he said.