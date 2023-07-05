Bayley asked about potentially going to Japan to join up with Mercedes Moné

Bayley gets asked about potentially going to Japan to join up with Mercedes Moné.

The WWE star and former grand slam champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, where she admitted that the Japanese wrestling style might be a little too intense for her a this stage of her life but that she’ll always support the CEO in whatever she does.

I think what she’s doing is incredible, but I don’t know if I’d be able to do it. That Japanese style is intense. I’m a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that.

Bayley doesn’t completely close the door on the option, but does specify that her body is too beaten up working WWE style.

She’s braver than I am. She’s way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I’ll support her the whole time. If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we’ll see. But right now, my body will say no

Mercedes is currently out of action with an injury, but has done great work in Japan. She is a former IWGP Women’s Champion. Elsewhere in the interview, Bayley spoke about her love of her faction Damage CTRL.