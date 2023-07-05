AEW and VIX sign multi-year streaming deal in Latin America and Caribbean

AEW and VIX officially announced a multi-year agreement that will bring AEW’s shows exclusively to VIX subscribers in Mexico, as well as countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Starting today, Wednesday, July 5th, subscribers to VIX’s premium plan will have access to Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and Battle of the Belts. Pay-per-views will air on 30-day delay. Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all air live.

More than 190 episodes of AEW: Dark and AEW: Dark Elevation in Spanish commentary will also be available on-demand.

AEW programming will be available on VIX in the following locations: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and in the Caribbean region including: Anguilla, Aruba, Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana (Guyane), Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Isla del Maiz, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Providencia Island, Saba, San Andres Island, St. Barthelemy, St. Christopher [St. Kitts] & Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Swan Island, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks And Caicos Islands.