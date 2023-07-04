Rating/viewership last week’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s taped Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.510 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics.

This final number is up 6.63% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.354 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.69 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.11% from the previous week’s 0.61 rating. This past week’s 0.69 key demo rating represents 897,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 12.69% from the 796,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.61 key demo rating drew.

SmackDown drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Friday’s show drew more than the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 6.63% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 8.95% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 17.18% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.11% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the Money In the Bank go-home show, but it was a live airing.

Friday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown aired on a slight tape delay from The O2 Arena in London, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending against Pretty Deadly in the opener, Ridge Holland vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match, LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar, Bayley vs. Shotzi with Bayley’s Money In the Bank spot on the line, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, plus a show-closing segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.