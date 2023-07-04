Notes on Becky Lynch and AEW’s Trench

– One of the first members of Mogul Affiliates has reportedly exited AEW in Trench. PWInsider reports that Trench, real name Granden Goetzman, exited the company at the start of the month. The exit was a result of Goetzman’s deal with AEW expiring.

Trench debuted in December of last year as the “mystery man” who helped the newly-formed Mogul Affiliates attack Keith Lee. He was reportedly dealing with an injury since March and is no longer on AEW’s roster page.

– Becky Lynch has changed the way she approaches WWE creative recently, as she noted in a new interview. Lynch spoke with Cosmopolitan UK for an interview and talked about how she used to get very “hung up” in her ideas, and that now she’s backing off of that and figuring out how to make what she’s given work.

“I have a good amount of input into my storylines,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “I think in recent months, I’ve changed my outlook on how I approach my creative process. I used to get so hung up on my ideas and ‘I want my ideas to go exactly my way,’ and if they didn’t go my way, I would be in a bad mood all day, and I’d let everybody know about it. I’d fight, and I’d fight, and I’d fight, and then if it didn’t go my way, then I’d still be fighting until I came back through the curtain. That takes up a lot of energy.”

She continued, “Instead of doing that, now, I will take whatever creative is given to me, and I will say okay, well whether I like this or not. ‘Can we change this? Okay, we can’t. Great. How do I make this the best it can possibly be?’ So that is my creative process now is kind of giving in to, ‘it’s not my company, it’s not my sandbox.’ My job is to make it as good as possible and get the fans and the people to care as much as possible.”