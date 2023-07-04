News for tonight’s WWE NXT
Tonight’s WWE NXT was taped last Tuesday in Orlando and full spoilers can be found here. Join us later on for NXT coverage. Here is the spoiler free lineup for tonight-
-Bron Breakker will speak
-Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez
-Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate
-Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne
-Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal
-Losers Leave NXT: The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
-NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Gable Steveson will accompany Thorpe