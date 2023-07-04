Logan Paul updates

As reported earlier this week, word coming out of WWE Money In the Bank was that a “showcase” match was booked for Logan Paul at SummerSlam. This was seemingly clear on last night’s RAW, but word now, via Wrestling Observer Radio, is that Ricochet will be Paul’s opponent for SummerSlam on 8/5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

It was noted that the big Money In the Bank table spot, with Paul and Ricochet was supposed to be this big viral moment to further the feud and while the spot was a hot topic of discussion with lots of eyes on it, the outcome was not exactly what WWE officials had in mind, like what happened at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. Instead of giving Paul a marquee match at SummerSlam, the idea is to showcase him in an athletic contest and Ricochet is the perfect opponent for that.

The big angle will now be shot on next week’s RAW from Buffalo. As reported before, Ricochet addressed Paul on last night’s RAW and challenged the YouTuber to meet him in the ring face-to-face next week. RAW also featured post-MITB footage of Paul and Ricochet brawling backstage, which you can see below.