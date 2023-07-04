LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S TAPED WWE NXT

– The Independence Day edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network via tape delay. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

We go right to the ring and out comes Blair Davenport as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Roxanne Perez suddenly attacks from behind and beats Davenport up, taking it into the ring. The referee checks on Davenport and we get the bell.

Perez goes right to work on Davenport, then hits a big suicide dive to the floor. Perez controls at ringside and brings it back in for 2. Davenport ends up turning it around and nailing a sliding knee to the face. Davenport with more offense for the next several minutes. Perez turns it back around at one point with a big dropkick.