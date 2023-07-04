Former WCW Star Brad “Lodi” Cain Suffers Heart-Attack in Ring

Former WCW star Lodi has had a recent health scare.

Brad Cain, who wrestled as Lodi in World Championship Wrestling from 1997 to 2000 ranging from a Billy Idol looking member of Raven’s Flock to pushing the homosexuality button pretty hard with the West Hollywood Blondes teaming with Lenny Lane, suffered a heart attack during a match on June 17th. As a result, he had to undergo open heart surgery.

In a post on Facebook, Lodi explains how it all came down and how, by the grace of God, he survived what could have been a life ending medical event.